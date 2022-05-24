Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.95

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.95 and last traded at C$38.28, with a volume of 146413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.22.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070. Also, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.