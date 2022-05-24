Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GBCI opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

