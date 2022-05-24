Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5,273.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,158,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $36,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,458. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

