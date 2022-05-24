Glassman Wealth Services Buys 151 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.