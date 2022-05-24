Glassman Wealth Services Buys 194 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,738,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,949,000 after purchasing an additional 982,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 264,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.