Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 287,063 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,178.15.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

