Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BHP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. 129,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.