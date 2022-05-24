Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. 129,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,178.15.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.