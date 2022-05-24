Glassman Wealth Services Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ASML were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $547.80. 26,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.35 and a 200 day moving average of $685.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

