Glassman Wealth Services Has $213,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 472.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 53,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 133,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,806,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.