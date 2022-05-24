Glassman Wealth Services Has $227,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.38. 2,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,216. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

