Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Shares of CNI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.43. 88,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

