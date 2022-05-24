Glassman Wealth Services Sells 137 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Danaher were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

