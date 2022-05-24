Glassman Wealth Services Sells 172 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Target were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Target stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.55. 379,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.89 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

