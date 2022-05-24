Glassman Wealth Services Sells 279 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,948,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.78. 118,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

