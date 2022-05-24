GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0135

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $242,024.99 and $132.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,024.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,007.64 or 0.06686706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00236803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.00658808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00084907 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004394 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

