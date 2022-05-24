GNY Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, GNY has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $4,254.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,026.47 or 1.00007241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

