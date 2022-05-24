GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Goodnow Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up 6.3% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.53% of GoDaddy worth $74,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,559,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,237 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.98. 58,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

