Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,194. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56.

