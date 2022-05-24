Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GSBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

