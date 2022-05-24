Goodnow Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises about 1.7% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of SEI Investments worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. 22,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,050. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

