Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 4,930 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $346.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.51. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

