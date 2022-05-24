Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.06 on Tuesday, hitting $357.31. 28,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.62. The company has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

