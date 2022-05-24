Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AON by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.37 and its 200 day moving average is $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

