GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 34,707 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 333.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,707 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 1,527.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,772 shares in the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,629,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Terminix Global by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,718,000 after acquiring an additional 805,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 1,520.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 627,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,412 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. 25,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,061. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

