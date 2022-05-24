GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 45,002 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 182,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 112,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $989.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

