GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 5,282 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,233. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.