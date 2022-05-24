GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Calix makes up approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Calix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Calix by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALX. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Calix stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,641. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

