GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Forrester Research worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

