GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.93.

Shares of COST traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.05. 140,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,808. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

