GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of Titan International worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Titan International by 26.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. 15,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

