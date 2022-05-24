GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.57 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after buying an additional 651,865 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,473,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 252,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SMH traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.00. 289,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $215.23 and a twelve month high of $318.82.
