GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,056 shares of company stock worth $17,010,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. 46,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,473. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

