GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1,050.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,432 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

LEVI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 96,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,240. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.