Guggenheim Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.42.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

