Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,072.00

Gulden (NLG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $5,072.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00236777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016510 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003027 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

