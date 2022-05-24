Gulden Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,072.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $5,072.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00236777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016510 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003027 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.