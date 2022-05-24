GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

