GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

