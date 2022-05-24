HackenAI (HAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,302.00

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.48 or 0.32250827 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00504151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.07 or 1.45354821 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

