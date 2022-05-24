Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 786,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

