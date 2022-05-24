HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Down 10.2%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $31.12. 24,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,156,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Company Profile (NYSE:HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.