HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCW Biologics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.