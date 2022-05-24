Head to Head Survey: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.75%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $400.60 million 3.16 $138.26 million $1.33 10.10 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 32.00% 11.51% 1.33% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 118 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; and mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio. It also operates 136 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Pioneer Bankshares (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.