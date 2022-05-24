HempCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $471,157.95 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $471,157.95 and approximately $22.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,475.75 or 0.99917620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00015788 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001104 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,275,645 coins and its circulating supply is 266,140,495 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.