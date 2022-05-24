Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.36.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.