Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 1,106 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $122.00. 135,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

