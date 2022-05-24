Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,335. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

