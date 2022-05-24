Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

DIS stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.47. 263,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,997,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.