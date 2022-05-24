Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 18,094 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 68,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AHT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 34,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $161.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

