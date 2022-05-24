Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 5,266 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,033,000 after purchasing an additional 406,742 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,149,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 329,269 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 656,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,902,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

